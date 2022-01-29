Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
admissions

NEET UG Counseling 2021: Round 1 registration dates revised, new dates here

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 registration dates have been revised. The registration process have again started and will end on January 30, 2022. 
Published on Jan 29, 2022 09:50 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has revised the registration dates for NEET UG Counselling 2021. The registration process for all qualified candidates for Round 1 again started on January 28 and will end on January 30, 2022. Candidates can apply for the counseling round through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. 

As per the&lt;strong&gt; revised schedule&lt;/strong&gt;, the choice filling for Round 1 was started on January 28 to January 30, 2022, and the choice locking facility will be available till January 30, 2022. The seat processing will be done on January 31, 2022 and Round 1 result declaration will be February 1, 2022. Candidates can report for Round 1 on February 2 to February 7, 2022. 

The reset facility will be provided to candidates for Round 1 till January 30, 2022. Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for Round 1 counselling. 

NEET UG Counseling 2021: How to register for Round 1 

  • Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET UG Counseling 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • A new application form will open.
  • Fill in the form and make the payment of registration fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your registration has been done.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Topics
neet education
