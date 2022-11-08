Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 08, 2022 09:10 AM IST

MCC has withdrawn 22 MBBS seats from NEET UG Counselling 2022. Candidates can check the official notice at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws 22 MBBS seats, notice here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has withdrawn NEET UG Counselling 2022. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

A total of 22 MBBS seats have been withdrawn from the NEET UG seat matrix for Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial government medical college, Durg. The seats have been withdrawn as the recognition of the college has been revoked by NMC.

The official notice reads, “It is for the information to all candidates that the following Institute has been removed from the UG Counselling 2022 as the recognition of the college has been revoked by NMC. Hence, the college has requested to withdraw their seats from the seat matrix as they are no longer participating in the All India UG Counselling 2022 being conducted by MCC of DGHS.”

Meanwhile, the last date to fill the choices is till November 8, 2022. The verification of internal candidates can be done from November 7 to November 8, 2022 and the seat allotment can be processed from November 9 to November 10, 2022. The result will be announced on November 11, 2022.

Official Notice Here

