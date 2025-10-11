NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check Round 3 seat allotment results

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will announce the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result on Saturday, October 11. Candidates who took part in Round 3 will be able to check their seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in, when out. ...Read More

The allotment results were previously expected to be out on October 9, but however got postponed.

Once the seat allotment results are released, candidates will need to report at the allotted institute from October 13 to 21, 2025. The verification of data will be done on October 22 and 23, 2025.

A total of 139 seats have been added for Round 3 out of which 42 seats added in Delhi (NCT), 25 in Gujarat, 15 in Haryana, 25 in Maharashtra, 25 in Punjab and 7 in Uttar Pradesh.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to check seat allotment result

Candidates can check their seat allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Check the seat allotment result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog for latest information on NEET UG seat allotment results, direct link and more details.