Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray vacancy round registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, here's how to apply

    NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration begins today, November 4, 2025. The steps to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 8:49 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration on November 4, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for this round of counselling can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray vacancy round registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, here's how to apply
    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray vacancy round registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, here's how to apply

    The last date to apply for the counselling round is November 9, 2025. The choice filling process will begin on November 5 and will end on November 9, 2025 and choice locking process will begin and end on November 9, 2025.

    The stray vacancy round seat allotment will be processed from November 10 to November 11, 2025. The seat allotment result will be out on November 12, 2025. Candidates can report to the allotted institutes from November 13 to November 20, 2025.

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply for stray vacancy round

    To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    2. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

    4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

    5. Make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

    recommendedIcon
    Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    News/Education/Admissions/NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in, Here's How To Apply
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes