Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration on November 4, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for this round of counselling can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray vacancy round registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, here's how to apply

The last date to apply for the counselling round is November 9, 2025. The choice filling process will begin on November 5 and will end on November 9, 2025 and choice locking process will begin and end on November 9, 2025.

The stray vacancy round seat allotment will be processed from November 10 to November 11, 2025. The seat allotment result will be out on November 12, 2025. Candidates can report to the allotted institutes from November 13 to November 20, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply for stray vacancy round To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.