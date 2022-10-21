NEET UG Round 1 Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Medical Counselling Committee has declared NEET UG Round 1 Result 2022 on October 21, 2022. Candidates who have applied for Round 1 counselling session can check the result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The reporting for Round 1 will start by 2 pm on October 21, 2022. The last date to report to the colleges is till October 28, 2022. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check NEET UG Round 1 Result 2022

NEET UG Round 1 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result link available on the hohtme page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have allotted a seat in round one can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college. More related details can be checked on the official site of MCC.

