NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result postponed, notice here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has postponed NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2022 schedule. The seat allotment result date has also been postponed. Candidates can check the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The decision to postpone the dates was taken after High Court of Madras passed the decision to extend the dates. The official notice reads, “In view of decision passed by Hon’ble High Court of Madras in, 28373 of 2022 and many representations being received to extend the schedule of UG Round-2 the competent authority has decided to extend the UG Counselling 2022 as per following schedule.”

The fresh registration will be done from 1pm of November 11 and the last date to apply is till November 13, 2022. The payment facility will be available till 12 pm of November 13, 2022. The reset registration option is available upto November 13, 2022.

The choice filling link will remain active till November 13, 4.55 pm and choice locking facility till 5 pm of November 13. The provisional result and commencement of reporting will be done on November 14, November 15, 2022.

