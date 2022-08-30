NEET-PG counselling 2022 postponed, MCC says seats will be increased

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which is responsible for holding All India Quota (AIQ) NEET counselling for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses, on Monday informed that NEET-PG counselling process has been put on hold in order to include more seats.

Interestingly, the announcement was made on the same day when the Supreme Court of India had denied to stall the postgraduate medical admission process.

MCC in the notification said, “...the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 was scheduled to commence from September 1. However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing new letter of permissions (LoPs) for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till September 15.”

"Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from September 1," it added.

NEET PG 2022 was held on May 21 and results were declared on June 1.

This year's PG counselling is likely to be held for around 52,000 seats, news agency PTI has reported.

On the same day when NEET PG counselling was rescheduled, a Supreme Court bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said that it will not interfere with NEET PG counselling.

"Don't stall it anymore," said the court and added, "We cannot put the students in jeopardy."

The top court was hearing a petition which challenged the decision of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) not to release answer key and question paper of NEET-PG 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)

