NEST Result 2021 released on nestexam.in, here’s direct link

NEST Result 2021: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result 2021 has been declared on the official website.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Candidates who appeared for the NEST 2021 examination can download and check their scorecards on the official website at nestexam.in.

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result 2021 has been declared on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the NEST 2021 examination can download and check their scorecards on the official website at nestexam.in.

The NEST 2021 examination was conducted in computer-based mode at multiple centres (major towns or cities) all over India on August 14, 2021 (Saturday) from 9am to 12.30pm (first session) and from 2.30pm to 6pm (second session).

NEST is a compulsory online/computer based test for admission to the five year integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics, at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai, reads the information brochure.

Direct link to check NEST NISER result 2021

Direct link to check NEST CEBS score 2021

How to check NEST result 2021:

Visit the official website at nestexam.in

On the homepage, click on 'Check your NISER Score' link or 'Check your CEBS Score'.

A new webpage will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The scorecard will display on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take its print out for future use.

