NID admissions 2023:Registration date extended till Dec 22 at admissions.nid.edu
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:13 PM IST
National Institute of Design has extended the last date to fill out the NID DAT 2023 application form from December 16 to December 22, 2022.
The National Institute of Design has extended the deadline for submitting the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 application form from December 16 to December 22, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at admissions.nid.edu.
The Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims will be conducted on January 8, 2023. The Admit Cards for DAT Prelims will be released on January 2, 2023.
|NID admissions 2023
|Important Dates
|Last Date for online submission of application form without late fees
|December 22
|Last Date for online submission of applications with late fees
|December 25
|Window to edit application forms
|December 25 to December 27
|Download Admit Cards for DAT Prelims
|January 2, 2023
NID admissions 2023: Know how to apply
{{name}}
Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu
On the homepage, click on the Sign-up button
Next, fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit and take the printout.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.