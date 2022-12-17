NID admissions 2023:Registration date extended till Dec 22 at admissions.nid.edu

The National Institute of Design has extended the deadline for submitting the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 application form from December 16 to December 22, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at admissions.nid.edu.

The Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims will be conducted on January 8, 2023. The Admit Cards for DAT Prelims will be released on January 2, 2023.

NID admissions 2023 Important Dates Last Date for online submission of application form without late fees December 22 Last Date for online submission of applications with late fees December 25 Window to edit application forms December 25 to December 27 Download Admit Cards for DAT Prelims January 2, 2023

Direct link to apply

NID admissions 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the Sign-up button

Next, fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and take the printout.