NIFT Admissions 2021: Today is last date for online counseling registration

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has extended the last date for the online counseling registration for the year 2021. The last date for the online counseling registration is July 6 (11:59 Pm).

Earlier, the last date for the online counseling registration was July 5.

The correction window is open till July 9 (11:59 pm) for those candidates who have completed their registration process but their documents or payment got rejected.

The official notification of the NIFT reads ‘The window to correct the mistakes in the uploaded documents and payment will remain open till July 9, 2021 (11:59 pm) for those candidates who have completed their registration process but their document/Payment got rejected’.

