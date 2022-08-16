NIHFW admissions 2022-23 open for various PGDM programs through DL mode

The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare has announced admission to various post graduate diploma in management (PGDM) programs. The programs are introduced under distance learning mode. Interested candidates can apply for the programs by sending applications through speed post to the Distance Learning Cell, NIHFW, New Delhi.

The courses are open for all medical and non-medical graduates.

The courses introduced are as follows-

Hospital management- 300 seats

Health and family welfare management- 100 seats

Health promotion- 150 seats

Public health nutrition- 150 seats

Health communication- 150 seats

Applied Epidemiology- 150 seats

A total of 1000 seats are available for admitting students for the academic year 2022-23.

The last date to submit the application form is August 31, 2022 without late fee.

The application forms can be submitted till September 15, 2022 with late fee of Rs. 500 in form of demand draft/NEFT.

To be eligible, candidates must possess a degree in MBBS/MS/MD/BDS/MDS, Ayush doctors and B.Sc Nursing.

Selection will be made by a selection/screening committee of NIHFW and selected candidates will be informed.

The application form along with enclosures and draft should be sent to the following address-

Distance Learning Cell

Health and Family Welfare Management Programme

Room No. 417, Academic Block,

The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare,

Baba Gangnath Marg, Munirka

New Delhi-110067-02

For detailed eligibility criteria, programme details and other information visit the prospectus 2022-23 at the official website nihfw.org.