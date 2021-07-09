NIMCET 2021 exam date released at nimcet.in

The National Institute of Technology, Raipur has announced the NIMCET 2021 examination dates on its official website at www.nimcet.in. As per the new examination schedule, the NIMCET-2021 examinations will be conducted on August 7, 2021 (Saturday) in CBT mode. The examination will be conducted from 9am to 11am.

Earlier the NIMCET- 2021 examination was Scheduled to be held on May 23rd. However, due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, the examination was postponed by the National Institute of Technology, NIT Raipur.

The official website of NIT Raipur reads, 'NIMCET-2021 examinations (CBT) will be held on August 7, 2021 (Saturday) from 9am to 11am. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NIMCET-2021 website for further information / updates / schedule of events'.

It further added, “scrutiny of the representations received from the students until June 24, 2021, is being carried out by the committee and the results of the scrutiny will be conveyed to the concerned candidates via email by July 15, 2021”.

The NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) is a National Level Test that NITs use to admit students to their Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes. Admission to the MCA programme at the eleven NITs in Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Patna, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), and Warangal for the academic year 2021-22 is determined by the NIMCET rank.