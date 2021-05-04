NIMCET 2021 exam postponed, check official notice on nimcet.in

National Institute of Technology, NIT Raipur has postponed NIMCET 2021 examination. The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on May 23, 2021, has been postponed keeping the pandemic under consideration. The official notice can be checked by all candidates on the official site of NIMCET on nimcet.in.

The official notice reads, “The NIMCET-2021 examination is scheduled for 23rd May 2021. However, looking at the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, the date of NIMCET-2021 examination and its related activities i.e. date of choice filling, counselling, admission etc. are hereby postponed till further notice.”

The revised dates for the examination and all the related activities will be announced by the Institute later. As per the official notice, the examination date will be announced at least 15 days before the examination. The candidates in the meantime are advised to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination.

The admit card was scheduled to release on or after May 15, 2021.

NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET), is a National Level Test conducted by NITs for admission to their Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme. The admission to the MCA programme to the eleven NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Patna, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), and Warangal for the year 2021-22 is based on the Rank obtained in NIMCET-2021 only.