Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / NIMCET 2022: Exam date announced, apply from April 4, check schedule here
admissions

NIMCET 2022: Exam date announced, apply from April 4, check schedule here

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has announced the NIMCET 2022 exam dates at nimcet.in.
NIMCET 2022: Exam date announced, apply from April 4, check schedule here
Published on Mar 20, 2022 12:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has announced the NIMCET 2022 exam dates at nimcet.in. The online registration process will begin from April 4 and the deadline for the submission of application form is May 4 till 5pm.

The admit card will be released on the June 6. The NIMCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20 at various examination centres. The result will be announced on July 5.

NIMCET 2022: How to fill the application form

Visit the NIMCET Jamshedpur official website at nimcet.in.

On the homepage, click on the application link

Fill details in the application form.

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee in online mode

Submit the application form and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
entrance exam for undergraduate admission
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP