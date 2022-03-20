NIMCET 2022: Exam date announced, apply from April 4, check schedule here

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has announced the NIMCET 2022 exam dates at nimcet.in. The online registration process will begin from April 4 and the deadline for the submission of application form is May 4 till 5pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The admit card will be released on the June 6. The NIMCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20 at various examination centres. The result will be announced on July 5.

NIMCET 2022: How to fill the application form

Visit the NIMCET Jamshedpur official website at nimcet.in.

On the homepage, click on the application link

Fill details in the application form.

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee in online mode

Submit the application form and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON