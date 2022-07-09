Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIOS Class 10, 12 admissions 2022: Registration deadline extended till July 31

NIOS has extended the registration process for Secondary & Sr.Secondary courses
NIOS Class 10, 12 admissions 2022: Registration deadline extended till July 31(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 06:49 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the registration process for Secondary & Sr.Secondary courses. Candidates can submit their applications for free at nios.ac.in until July 31. These classes' public examinations will take place in April 2023.

“National Institute of Open Schooling is an autonomous organisation under the @EduMinOfIndia,offers Academic, Vocational & OBE courses through ODL mode. The online registration in Secondary & Sr.Secondary courses are open now. For details visit: http://nios.ac.in”, reads the official tweeter handle of NIOS.

Direct link to apply here

NIOS Class 10th and 12th admissions: How to register

Visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration button

Key in the required credentials and upload the necessary documents

Take print out for future reference.

