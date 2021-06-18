Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIT AP Admission 2021: Registration for M.Tech courses begin, details here

NIT AP Admission 2021 for M.Tech courses have started. Candidates can apply for the course till June 28, 2021 on nitandhra.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 01:56 PM IST
National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh has started the registration process for NIT AP Admission 2021. The registration process for M.Tech courses has begun and will continue till June 28, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NIT, AP on nitandhra.ac.in.

The Institute offers M.Tech. Degree. in eight engineering departments with various specializations. As per the statement released by the Institute, the admission for the M.Tech. Courses will be through the Centralized Counseling for M.Tech. (CCMT-2021), based on the GATE score of years 2019, 2020, and 2021. It is being organized by the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur.

The M.Tech courses departments include Biotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Mechnical Engineering.

Highlighting the Vision of NIT Andhra Pradesh, Prof. C. S. P. Rao, Director said, “To nurture and produce highly competent engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs committed to catering to futuristic societal challenges through holistic education synergetic with innovations and a vibrant research ecosystem.”

The Centralized counselling has provided a system wherein the candidates can fill a single online application form as well as upload the necessary documents from their places and apply to all the aforementioned programs in all the participating institutions to which they are eligible.

