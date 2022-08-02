NMAT 2022 registration process at www.mba.com, check details here

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has begin the registration process for the NMAT 2022 from August 1. Interested candidates can register online at www.mba.com. The NMAT 2022 registration process will end on October 10.

NMAT 2022 will be conducted at 76 exam centres across 73 cities. The NMAT exam has three sections – Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning.

Flame University (MBA, MBA in Communication Management), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA), and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (Global Management Programme) are recent additions to the list of institutions that accept the NMAT by GMAC score for admission to their respective programmes.

NMAT 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Visit the official website of NMAT 2022 at nmat.org

Register and fill the application form

Select a school preference and add a photograph

Pay the NMAT registration fee

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) comprised of leading graduate business schools around the world. GMAC is the owner and administrator of GMAT exam and NMAT by GMAC exam.

