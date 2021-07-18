No CUCET, common entrance test for central universities, this year: UGC

There will be no common entrance test for admission to central universities this year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said on July 18. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from academic session 2022-2023, the Commission added.

In a tweet tagging the Education Minister, and Ministry of Education the UGC has said, "In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in Central Universities during Acad Session 2021-22, may continue as per past practice. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from Acad Session 2022-23. "

The Commission had released new academic guidelines on July 16 and has asked universities to complete admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by September 30. It has also asked the universities and colleges to complete final semester or final year exams by August 30.

The CUCET was proposed in the national education policy (NEP) 2020. In December 2020, the Union ministry of education constituted a seven-member committee to recommend modalities for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to undergraduate courses across central universities in accordance with the NEP, 2020.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) will work to offer a high-quality common aptitude test, as well as specialized common subject exams in the sciences, humanities, languages, arts, and vocational subjects, at least twice every year," the NEP 2020 had envisaged.

