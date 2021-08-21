Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NRTI Admissions 2021: Last date to apply today for UG, PG courses on nrti.edu.in

NRTI Admissions 2021 registration ends today for UG and PG courses. Candidates can apply for the courses through the official site of NRTI on nrti.edu.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:28 AM IST
National Rail and Transport Institute will close down the registration process for NRTI Admissions 2021 for various UG, PG courses. Candidates who have not applied yet for BBA, BSc, MSc MBA and PGDM programmes can apply online through the official site of NRTI on nrti.edu.in.

As per the official notification, the NRTI UG and PG Entrance Tests will be conducted in first week of September 2021. A total of 125 seats are available for BBA and B.Sc programmes, 60 seats available for B.Tech programmes, 60 seats each for two MBA programmes, 15 students for MSc in Railway Systems Engineering & Integration and 30 seats each for the other two MSc programmes. Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online.

Direct link to apply

NRTI Admissions 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of NRTI on nrti.edu.in.

• Click on Admissions link available on the home page.

• Register yourself and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 500 for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates and 250 for SC/ST/PwD candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NRTI.

