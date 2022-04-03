NSI admissions: Application process will begin from April 11, check details here

The National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur will begin the application process from April 11 for admission to the academic session 2022-23. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NSI at nsi.gov.in.

The online application process for foreign candidates will end on May 6 while the application process for Indian candidates will end on May 27.

After the online submission of application form candidates have to send the printout of duly filled & signed on line application forms at NSI Kanpur by hand or by post to the following address: Director, National Sugar Institute, Kalyanpur, Kanpur-208017, India (Indian Candidates) by June 10 up to 5 pm.

The admit card will be released from June 17 onwards. The admission test for all the Indian candidates will be held on Sunday, June 26 at at Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Kanpur, Kolkata, Patna, Meerut & Gorakhpur etc.

NSI admissions application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for all candidates except SC/ST. However, the application fee for the SC/ST candidates is ₹1000.

NSI admissions: Know how to apply

Candidates can check admission notice below:

