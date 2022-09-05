NVS Admissions 2023-24: Link to apply for Class IX admissions out, see notice

NVS Admissions 2023-24: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the link to apply and the prospectus for admissions in class IX for academic session 2023-24. Interested candidates can check the prospectus and apply for the admission test at the official website navodaya.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will conduct the Class IX admission test. The last date to apply for the admission test is October 15, 2022.

Link to apply for NVS class IX admissions

Selection Test for admission to Class IX will be conducted on February 11, 2023 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the concerned district or any other centre allotted by NVS. The exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The Selection Test will consist of questions from the subjects of Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi.

Results of the Selection Test will be announced on the application portal as well as the website of NVS and selected candidates will be informed through a speed post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who are bonafide residents and studying Class VIII during the Academic Session 2022-23 in one of the Govt./Govt. recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought, are eligible to apply.

Candidates appearing for the admission test must have passed Class VIII in the academic session 2022-23.

To be eligible all category candidates must be born between May 1, 2008 and April 30, 2010.