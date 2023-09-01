Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has opened the NVS Class 6 Admission 2023 correction window. The correction window link is available on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2023: Correction window opens at navodaya.gov.in, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official website, the correction window has been opened for making modifications in online application forms by registered candidates for Class 6 JNVST 2024 in the fields of Gender category, Area (Rural or Urban), Disability and medium of examination.

The correction window will remain opened till September 2, 2023. To make changes in the fields mentioned above, candidates can follow the steps given below.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2023: How to make corrections

Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on NVS Class 6 Admission 2023 correction window link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The application form will be displayed on the screen.

Make the necessary changes and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2024-25 will be held in two phases- November 4 and January 20, 2024. The examination on both days will be conducted from 11.30 am. The result of JNV Selection Test 2024 is expected to be announced by March/April, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NVS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON