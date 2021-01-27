IND USA
NVS Class 9 entrance test admit card 2021 released, here's link to download

PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the admit cards of entrance test to admit students in Class IX against the vacant seats. The NVS entrance admission test for class IX will be held on February 24.

Students who have applied for the NVS Class IX selection test can get their admit cards from NVS website navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates will have to use their registration number and password to download their JNVST 2021 admit card.

JNVST 2021 admit card: Click here to download the admit card for Class 9 selection test

The test will be of objective type and of two-and-a-half hours. It will be held at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the district concerned/any other centre allotted by NVS.

The selection test will have questions from mathematics, general science, English and Hindi. Difficulty level of the entrance test paper shall be of Class eight level.

jnvst navodaya vidyalaya samiti recruitment hall tickets
