Odisha higher secondary admissions 2022-23 for 11th through SAMS begins tomorrow

SAMS Admissions 2022: The Directorate of higher secondary education, Odisha will begin the online application process for admission of students in class XI on samsodisha.gov.in for the academic session 2022-23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Applications are invited through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) for admission into class XI of Arts, science, commerce, Upashastri and vocational streams in all higher secondary schools of the state affiliated to CHSE (o).

Online common application form (CAF) for Class XI will be available on the SAMS portal from 11 am, July 20, 2022.

The last date of applying online CAF is August 10, 2022 till 11:45 pm.

To be eligible, applicants must have passed the high school certificate (HSC) examination from the board of secondary education (BSE), Odisha or its equivalent boards.

Application fee for general category candidates is Rs. 200 and Rs. 100 for SC/ST candidates. Fee can be paid in online mode only.

For more information, click here to check the official notice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to apply online, check here

Visit the website samsodisha.gov.in

Click on “Higher secondary school admission” link

Click on “New student registration”

Register and login

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON