Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Odisha plus two admission: Over 3 lakh applications registered so far
admissions

Odisha plus two admission: Over 3 lakh applications registered so far

A total of 3,04,686 applications have been registered for admission to class 11 or plus two first year in junior colleges in Odisha.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Odisha plus two admission: Over 3 lakh applications registered so far(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 3,04,686 applications have been registered for admission to class 11 or plus two first year in junior colleges in Odisha. The registration process had begun on August 12 and the last date for submission of the application forms is September 5. The forms are available on the student academic management system (SAMS) portal.

The first merit list will be released on September 13.

A total of 2,031 colleges are participating in plus two admission this year.

Last year a total of 4,31,641 applications were registered for plus two admission in the state out of which 3,43,422 candidates had taken admission.

There is a Common Application Form (CAF) for admission to any stream of any Higher Secondary Schools / Vocational/ Sanskrit Educational institutions in the State.

Candidates can apply online at home (through own computer/mobile), or else go to Cybercafé or Common Service Center. Candidates can also access the Internet Facility Center in SAMS Resource Centers.

In Common Services Centers (Jana Seva Kendras of OCAC) or Internet Facility, an applicant has to pay 10/- for Internet Charges & 5/- per page of printout (of B/W A4 Size).

RELATED STORIES

The minimum eligibility for admission into class 11 is pass in High School Certificate (HSC) Examination of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha or its equivalent. Admission into various Streams & Educational institutions will be done strictly on the basis of merit list.

This year, 97.89 per cent of the 5.74 lakh students who had enrolled for the matric examination conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education have cleared the exam, its highest pass percentage so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha plus ii examination odisha plus two result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajasthan University Admissions 2021: Uniraj UG registration date extended

NRTI Admissions 2021: Last date to apply today for UG, PG courses on nrti.edu.in

DU Admissions 2021: Registration process ends today for PG, M.Phil, Ph.D courses

MP Colleges Admission: Registration for UG courses begins today
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP