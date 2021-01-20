IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / Odisha to recruit 2000 more MBBS, BDS students in new medical colleges, hospital
admissions

Odisha to recruit 2000 more MBBS, BDS students in new medical colleges, hospital

Aiming at strengthening healthcare services in Odisha, the state government on Tuesday said it will recruit 2,000 more MBBS and BDS students for appointment in the upcoming medical colleges and peripheral hospitals.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Stethoscope on laptop keyboard(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Aiming at strengthening healthcare services in Odisha, the state government on Tuesday said it will recruit 2,000 more MBBS and BDS students for appointment in the upcoming medical colleges and peripheral hospitals.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, while announcing this here through video conferencing, said the nine new medical colleges should not face shortage of doctors and medical infrastructure.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has been asked to notify the appointment of doctors at the earliest, an official release said, adding, Patnaik has also directed officials to complete projects in the health sector in coordination with different departments.

The release added that the state has already launched a mega drive to develop SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack into a "world-class health care centre".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.