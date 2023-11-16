Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / Odisha’s Centurion University implements 4-year UG program aligning with NEP2020

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 16, 2023 03:53 PM IST

According to the University, the program aims to provide maximum flexibility in terms of choice of disciplines of study.

Aligning with the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020, Centurion University of Technology and Management which is based in Odisha, is offering the Four-Year Undergraduate Program (FYUP) through its School of Undergraduate Studies, in the 2023-24 academic session.

According to an official press release by Centurion University of Technology and Management, the FYUP is implemented across major disciplines.(Representational)

According to an official press release by Centurion University of Technology and Management, the FYUP is implemented across major disciplines, such as Botany, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Zoology, Business Administration, Commerce, Computer Applications and Information Technology.

“The four-year UG program entails an extensive curriculum to equip students with the skills and knowledge essential for excellence in the 21st century. The program provides ample opportunities for students to engage in experiential learning and in research projects, pursue internships, and benefit from industry collaborations. It also allows for participation in social activities, which would not only enhance their employability but also provide them a sense of social responsibility and make them global citizens aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," said Centurion University Vice Chancellor Prof Supriya Pattanayak.

According to the University, the program aims to provide maximum flexibility in terms of choice of disciplines of study. Students are also allowed to move from one discipline of study to another which would help them to decide their own semester-wise academic load while learning at their pace, to a considerable extent.

