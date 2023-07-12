Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release OJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result on July 12, 2023. The Display of Mock Seat Allotment based on choices filled-in by the candidates as on July 10, 2023 will be available at 5 pm today. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result releasing today at ojee.nic.in

As per the schedule, the choice locking facility using candidate password will begin on July 14 and will end on July 15, 2023. The registration will end on July 15, 2023. Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 16 to July 18, 2023.

OJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of OJEE.

