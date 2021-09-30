Over 550 PhD degrees conferred during JNU convocation in Delhi

Over 550 PhD degrees were conferred during Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) virtual convocation on Thursday. This was the university’s 5th annual convocation.

Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan was chief guest at the convocation. “Educational institutions such as JNU have a fundamental role in disseminating quality education and empower masses and youth to contribute to nation building,” he said.

Addressing the students, vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, “The fact that the university has been able to produce so many graduates at a time when not only India but the entire world is grappling with the ill-effects and the aftermath of the pandemic speaks volumes about the quality of effort that the research scholars and faculty members have put into their work.”

The scholars pursued research work in 11 of the university’s schools and three special centres this year.

Pradhan also said that the New Education Policy (NEP) will help transform the education sector.

“Efforts have been made to provide holistic education to every child and youth in India. Based on the foundation of accessibility, affordability, equity and quality, this visionary document will assert to make the India that our ancestors and the great philosophers have dreamt of,” he said.