Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Over 550 PhD degrees conferred during JNU convocation in Delhi
admissions

Over 550 PhD degrees conferred during JNU convocation in Delhi

Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan was chief guest at the convocation. “Educational institutions such as JNU have a fundamental role in disseminating quality education and empower masses and youth to contribute to nation building,” he said
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University’s virtual convocation for PhD students took place on Thursday. This was the university’s 5th annual convocation. (PTI)

Over 550 PhD degrees were conferred during Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) virtual convocation on Thursday. This was the university’s 5th annual convocation.

Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan was chief guest at the convocation. “Educational institutions such as JNU have a fundamental role in disseminating quality education and empower masses and youth to contribute to nation building,” he said.

Addressing the students, vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, “The fact that the university has been able to produce so many graduates at a time when not only India but the entire world is grappling with the ill-effects and the aftermath of the pandemic speaks volumes about the quality of effort that the research scholars and faculty members have put into their work.”

The scholars pursued research work in 11 of the university’s schools and three special centres this year.

Pradhan also said that the New Education Policy (NEP) will help transform the education sector.

“Efforts have been made to provide holistic education to every child and youth in India. Based on the foundation of accessibility, affordability, equity and quality, this visionary document will assert to make the India that our ancestors and the great philosophers have dreamt of,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DU First Cut off List 2021: Releasing tomorrow, admission begins on October 4

OJEE 2021 results declared at ojee.nic.in, direct link for rank card

MHT CET 2021 exam dates out for candidates who could not appear due to rains

AIMA MAT 2021: Exam Schedule released for December session, apply at mat.aima.in
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP