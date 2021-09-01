Patna University gets 20,000 applications for UG courses

Patna University (PU) said it had received over 20,000 applications for admission to undergraduate (UG) regular and self-finance courses by the end of Tuesday deadline for online submissions.

The varsity said 34,580 students initially registered for UG courses but only 20,855 filled up the form successfully and made payments. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the varsity is not conducting entrance examinations this year.

“Merit list is likely to be published by September 3. As there is no entrance exam this year, the merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by applicants in class 12. Centralised counselling process will take place with the help of the university management information system (UMIS),” Anil Kumar, dean of students’ welfare, said.

Kumar said UMIS will help students modify their preference in case of unavailability of seats in their preferred courses and colleges. The UMIS system will facilitate admissions in varsity’s constituent colleges including Magadh Mahila College, Patna Science College, Patna Law College, Vanijya Mahavidyalaya etc.

Meanwhile, scrapping of entrance exams has caused disappointment among students with average scores in the board examinations.

Avinash Raj, who has applied for BCA, said, “I have scored 68 % in Class 12. There are limited seats in vocational courses. State board students have fetched a lower percentage than CBSE students. In the absence of an entrance exam, students with high percentages will be advantaged. Apparently, students with less than 75% marks will find it difficult to get into sought after courses and colleges.”

The varsity is yet to announce details for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses.

“Final exams of third year students are going on. After completion of their exams, PG admission dates will be announced,” a varsity official said