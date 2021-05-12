Patna University likely to commence admission process in May-end

The wait of intermediate passed students for taking admission in colleges would end soon as Patna University (PU) is likely to commence online admission process by end of this month.

Owing to lockdown and closure of educational institutions, PU is already running a month late for starting admission process this year.

Officials of PU said that several varsity employees including vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Chaudhary have tested Covid-19 positive, slowing down administrative work.

Meanwhile, students who have cleared intermediate exams are eagerly waiting for taking admission in colleges. More than 10 lakh students cleared intermediate exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board this year.

Vikas Kumar, a resident of Ashok Rajpath, said, “I scored 80% in Class 12. I am relying on PU for higher education as moving to other state is not feasible in the present situation. At least the varsity should commence online admission process. Waiting for admission announcement is taking a toll on my mental health.”

As per PU officials, the varsity is all set to implement university management information system (UMIS) for accelerating admission process.

NK Jha, dean of students’ welfare, said, “We have already roped in an agency for introducing UMIS. Admission process is likely to commence in May-end. The varsity would soon make an announcement regarding undergraduate and postgraduate admission after end of the current lockdown period.”

A senior PU official also hinted that the varsity may do away interview process for taking admissions this year due to pandemic.

Education dept releases ₹1716 crore for teachers’ salaries

Bihar government released ₹1716 crore on Tuesday for the payment of outstanding salaries of 2.75 lakh government school teachers across the state. Education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, “Both the Centre and the state bear the expense of teachers’ salary in a fixed ratio. Due to pandemic, the Centre has not yet released fund of its share which has delayed salary payment of teachers.”

“Showing sensitivity towards the teachers, the state government has released fund on the part of the Centre as well. This will help in clearing 2-month pending salary of teachers”, he said