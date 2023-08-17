PU to commence admission in PG courses from August 18

The Patna University (PU) released the first merit list of candidates selected for admission to conventional postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic session 2023-25, said official on Thursday.

Patna University. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can check the merit list on the PU’s official website pup.ac.in and secure their admission in the departments concerned from August 18 to August 22.

More than 1200 students have been selected in the first merit list of PG in 26 subjects of science, commerce and art stream.

Anil Kumar, dean of PU students’ welfare, said, “Selected candidates have to download their allotment letter with the help of application ID and password. After depositing the counselling fee online, candidates will have to report to the departments concerned with the allotment letter, payment slip, print of application form and original as well as photocopies of all their certificates for admission. Counselling will be done on August 18, 19 21 and 22 from 10:30 am to 4.30 pm. If a candidate fails to secure his admission in the given time period, his/her claim for admission would automatically lapse.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patna University takes admission in PG conventional courses on the basis of marks obtained by candidate in their last qualifying examination.

Officials said admission process in PG courses is likely to complete by month-end and classes for the new academic session may begin from early September.

The varsity has already completed admission process of PG conventional courses and undergraduate courses this month.