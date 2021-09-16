Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab: Entrance exam for 9-12 classes of meritorious schools on Oct 3
Punjab: Entrance exam for 9-12 classes of meritorious schools on Oct 3

The entrance examination for 9th to 12th classes of meritorious schools in Punjab will be held on October 3, informed the state government on Thursday.
ANI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Punjab: Entrance exam for 9-12 classes of meritorious schools on Oct 3 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per a tweet by the Official Twitter handle of the Punjab government, the roll numbers of students and the list of examination centres will be uploaded on the website http://ssapunjab.org.

"The Punjab Government has announced to conduct the entrance examination for the 9th to 12th classes of meritorious schools on October 3, from 2.30 PM TO 4.30 PM. Roll Numbers of students and the list of examination centers will be uploaded on the website http://ssapunjab.org," read the tweet. 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
