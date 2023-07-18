Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab has started the registration process for Punjab NEET PG 2023 Counselling. The registration process was started on July 17 and will end on July 23, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at bfuhs.ac.in, link here

As per the official notice, the last date for depositing application fee including 18% GST through University payment gateway is till July 24, 2023. PCMS category candidates, NRI candidates can submit scanned copy of online Admission Application Form till July 26, 2023.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma, MDS, DNB Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine and Six months training in Ultrasonography Courses. To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Punjab NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on Punjab NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents if required.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admission application fees is ₹5000 +18% GST (Rs. 5900/-). SC candidates will deposit fee of Rs. 2500+18% GST (Rs. 2950). Only those Admission Application Forms will be considered for counseling, fee for which has been deposited by due date/time. Fee shall not be accepted in any other mode i.e. Cash, Cheque, Demand Draft etc.

Admission for Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala is also covered under NEET-PG-2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BFUHS.

