Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration process ends today at bfuhs.ac.in

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, BFUHS will close down the registration process for Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling on October 15, 2022. All the NEET UG qualified candidates can apply for the counselling session through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Earlier the last date to apply was till October 13, which has been extended till today, October 15. The last date for depositing fee is till today. The provisional merit list of candidates will release on October 20, 2022 and final merit list will release on October 22, 2022. The last date for submission of objections in provisional merit list will be done till October 21, 2022.

Direct link to register for Punjab NEET UG Counselling

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Revised Schedule Here