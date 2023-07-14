Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab has started the registration process for Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling. The registration process was started on July 13, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses can do it through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at bfuhs.ac.in, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice released by the varsity, the last date to apply is till July 20, 2023. The last date for deposition of registration fee through online payment gateway is till July 21, 2023. Verification for eligibility of Minority Candidates for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses, session 2023 will be conducted on July 24 and 25, 2023. The last date for submitting physical application form is on July 25, 2023.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 26, 2023 and the last date for submission of objections in provisional merit list is till July 27, 2023. To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload the necessary documents if required.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fees is ₹5000 + 18% GST(Rs. 5900/-) for all candidates & Rs. 2500 + 18% GST (Rs. 2950/-) for SC candidates. The payment should be made through online mode only.

The allotment of College to the applicants for admission, shall be made as per merit determined on the basis of NEET-UG-2023 and the choice of the station opted by the candidate at the time of online counseling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON