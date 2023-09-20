Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot will release Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on September 20, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the round 3 counselling can check the results through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing today at bfuhs.ac.in

The last date and time of submission of objections to provisional allotment by the NEET UG aspirants is till 2 pm on September 21, 2023. The payment of security fees can be done from September 22 to September 23, 2023.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the seat allotment result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The security deposit is ₹10000/- for government colleges, ₹100000/- for government and private colleges and for private colleges only. If any candidate wants to change his/her willingness from Govt. Colleges only to Private & Govt. Colleges/Private Colleges only then the candidate has to deposit the remaining security amount i.e. ₹90000/- through online payment gateway of University. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BFUHS.

