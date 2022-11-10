Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 schedule released at bfuhs.ac.in

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, BHUFS has released Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule. The Round 2 schedule has been released and is available to candidates on the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

As per the Round 2 schedule, the vacancy position of seats will be displayed on November 11 and candidates can resign Round 1 seat on November 12, 2022. The provisional merit list of candidates will be displayed by the University on November 16, 2022.

Candidates can fill the choices/ preferences through online portal for Round 2 counselling from November 13 to November 17, 2022. The seat allotment will be processed upto November 20, 2022 and provisional result will be displayed on November 21, 2022. Candidates can report the provisionally allotted college upto November 25, 2022.

The candidates who are interested to participate in the 2nd round of online counseling has to pay ₹10000 for government colleges and ₹1,00,000 for both government and private colleges. The payment window will open on November 11 and will close on November 14, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BFUHS.

Official Notice Here

