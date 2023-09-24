Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Stray vacancy round schedule revised, notice here

RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has released Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round revised schedule. Candidates who want to register themselves for the counselling round can do it through the official site of NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/ Counselling Board 2023 at rajugneet2023.com.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Stray vacancy round schedule revised

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the revised schedule, the last date for submitting online application form is till 11.55 pm of September 24, 2023. The provisional merit list will be displayed on September 25, 2023. The seat allotment result will be displayed on September 27, 2023. Candidates who get allotment in Govt./ Rajmes medical college /RUHS CMS/RUHS CDS shall submit the requisite bond at the time of allotment.

The last date to submit security amount is till September 26, 2023. Candidates can join at the venue RUHS College of Dental Sciences (GDC), Subhash Nagar, Behind T.B. Hospital, Jaipur along with the set of photocopy of relevant documents, printout of allotment letter, deposition of fee prescribed by the college etc. and other documents as listed in instruction booklet from September 27 to September 29, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All registered candidates who are eligible and wish to participate in stray vacancy round off-line counseling must present themselves personally before the Board on the designated place, date and time. To participate, print ‘Entry Ticket’ through candidate’s login and carry the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON