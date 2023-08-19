Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration ends today, apply at rajugneet2023.com

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration ends today, apply at rajugneet2023.com

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 19, 2023 06:21 PM IST

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration closes today. Applicants can submit applications on rajugneet2023.com.

The online registration for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 will close today, August 19. On the official website, rajugneet2023.com, applicants can submit their applications for the second phase of the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) counselling.

Direct link here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration ends today, apply at rajugneet2023.com

“Time for depositing the application fee at the website is extended up to 10.00 pm on 19.08.2023. Time for submitting the on-line application form at the website will remain the same i.e. 11.55 pm on 19.08.2023”, reads the official website.

The Round 2 provisional seat matrix and the provisional merit list will be made available on August 23. Candidates will be able to fill in choices from August 21 to August 25. The second seat allotment result will be announced on August 28.

Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 counselling: Know how to register

Visit the official website at rajugneet2023.com

On the homepage, click on the link for registration

Log in with your credentials

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee and submit

Download the application form.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
rajasthan counselling
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP