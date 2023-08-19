Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration ends today, apply at rajugneet2023.com

The online registration for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 will close today, August 19. On the official website, rajugneet2023.com, applicants can submit their applications for the second phase of the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) counselling.

“Time for depositing the application fee at the website is extended up to 10.00 pm on 19.08.2023. Time for submitting the on-line application form at the website will remain the same i.e. 11.55 pm on 19.08.2023”, reads the official website.

The Round 2 provisional seat matrix and the provisional merit list will be made available on August 23. Candidates will be able to fill in choices from August 21 to August 25. The second seat allotment result will be announced on August 28.

Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 counselling: Know how to register

Visit the official website at rajugneet2023.com

On the homepage, click on the link for registration

Log in with your credentials

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee and submit

Download the application form.

