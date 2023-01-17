Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Counselling 2022: Round 1 schedule out, check dates

Rajasthan Education Department has released Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Counselling 2022 Round 1 schedule. The Round 1 schedule is available to candidates on the official site of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed at panjiyakpredeled.in.

As per the official notice, the registration process for Round 1 begins on January 17, 2023 and will end on January 23, 2023. The payment for Round 1 of ₹13555/- can be made from January 17 to January 22, 2023.

Candidates will have to appear in person at the allotted college for reporting from January 17 to January 24, 2023. Institutes or colleges will have verify the documents and admission of student teachers from today till January 25, 2023.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Counselling 2022: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Click on candidate login link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Schedule Here

