Rajasthan PTET 2021 registration ends today, direct link to apply here

admissions

Rajasthan PTET 2021 registration ends today. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Government Dungar College, Bikaner will end Rajasthan PTET 2021 registration on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test can do it through the official site of Government Dungar College, Bikaner on ptet.in.

The examination will be conducted in various exam centres in Rajasthan on May 16, 2021. The admit card would be released on the official site before the examination. However, the release date of admit card has been not disclosed yet. The Rajasthan PTET result will be announced on June 1, 2021.

Direct link to apply for Rajasthan PTET 2021 here

The selection of candidates will be through online examination. The examination would be in offline mode and the duration of the exam will be for 3 hours. The paper will be set in both English and Hindi and will be in MCQ format. The entrance examination question paper will be divided into 4 parts and each part will have 50 questions. There will be 200 questions and the total marks will be 600.

The marking scheme involved 3 full marks for each correct answer. However, for attitude and aptitude section, the answers will be scaled on a scale of 3 to 0 marks. This means that the answer to each question will carry a weightage of 3,2,1 and 0 marks.

rajasthan ptet entrance exam

