Rajasthan PTET 2021 registration ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

Government Dungar College, Bikaner will close down the registration process for Rajasthan PTET 2021 on March 31, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test can do it through the official site of Government Dungar College, Bikaner on ptet.in.

The examination would be conducted on May 16, 2021 and the result for the same would be announced on June 1, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

2 year B.Ed course: Candidates who want to apply for the post must be at least graduates/postgraduates from any recognized university with an overall aggregate score of 50%.

4 year B.Ed Course: Candidates must be at least 10+2 (HSC) qualified from any recognized Board with at least 50% aggregate score.

Rajasthan PTET 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check these simple steps to apply for it.

• Visit the official site of Government Dungar College, Bikaner on ptet.in.

• On the home page there are two different links for 4 year course and 2 years course. Click on any one of them.

• Enter the required details like name, father’s name etc.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the personal details.

• Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan PTET is a state-level B.Ed entrance examination conducted by the Government Dungar College, Bikaner. Through this exam candidates can take admission into the 2-year and 4-year integrated B.Ed programmes offered by various B.Ed institutions in Rajasthan.