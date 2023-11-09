RV University, Bengaluru, invites applications for 60 UG and PG programmes

Admissions are open at the Bengaluru-based RV University (RVU) for the next academic year which will be starting in August 2024.

Candidates can apply through the online application form available on the official website.(Handout)

According to a media release by RVU, there are 60 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the university through its seven interdisciplinary schools.

“RV University strives for excellence in teaching, research, capacity building and community engagement. RVU is strongly committed to providing a vibrant learning environment for its students. Our outstanding faculty members focus on experiential and interdisciplinary learning, besides inculcating critical thinking skills. By equipping students with life-long skills in effective communication and problem-solving, RVU is preparing them to thrive in an ever-changing world," said Prof (Dr) Y.S.R. Murthy, Founding Vice-Chancellor of RV University.

“RV University remains committed to creating excellence in education as we commence a new academic year. Future leaders continue to be shaped by our focus on innovation, inclusivity, and holistic learning. Aspiring minds are welcome to join us on this path of learning and development. We are looking forward to welcoming highly motivated learners to join us in 2024-25,” said Dr (h c) A V S Murthy Chancellor, RV University.

Eligibility Criteria:

For the Undergraduate programme-10+2 or equivalent completion certificate from CBSE, ISC, IB, Cambridge, State Boards and other Government-recognized boards.

Candidates can apply through the online application form available on the official website.

Selection will be based on the applicant’s performance in the selection process. Merit scholarships will be offered to deserving candidates.

For more information, visit the official website.