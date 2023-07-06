SAMS Odisha 1st Merit List 2023 Live: +2 first list out on samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit List 2023 Live Updates: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has issued the first merit list of Plus Two or Higher Secondary School admissions today, July 6. Students who have applied for Class 11 admission in Odisha can check it and download intimation letters from samsodisha.gov.in.

SAMS Odisha +2 admission 2023 1st merit list out, live updates

Direct link to check SAMS Odisha 1st merit list

Intimation letters.

The timeline for reporting under the first list for admission at selected Higher Secondary Schools is July 7 to13. Schools will complete data updating and correct errors during this time.

Candidates can request for slide-up after taking admission under the first round from July 8 to 14 (9 am).

