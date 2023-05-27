SAMS Odisha class 11th admission 2023: Applictaion process to begin on May 29

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will begin the application process for class 11 admission on May 29. Candidates can submit their applications through the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is June 20. The academic session for Class 11 will commence on July 29.

The first merit list for class 11th will be released on May June 28. Reporting of First Selection applicants and admission updation at the Higher Secondary Schools level can be done from June 29 to July 7.

The second merit list will be released on July 13. Reporting of Second Selection applicants and admission updation at the Higher Secondary Schools level can be done from July 14 to July 17.

The application fee for General Category is ₹200,and for ST & SC Category the applictaion fee is ₹100. Candidates can submit the Common Application Form Fee online.

