SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result out at scertpet.co.in, link here

State Council Of Educational Research And Training has released Round 1 seat allotment result on October 5, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of SCERT at scertpet.co.in.

SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result out

The selected candidates will have to go to the allotted institutions to complete the admission and document verification process between October 6 and 7, 2023. Institutes will admission report and vacancy list to the council by 5 pm on October 9, 2023.

SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: How to check Round 1 seat allotment result

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SCERT at scertpet.co.in.

Click on Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, the consolidated vacancy list and result of the second round of seat allotment will be published on October 11, 2023.

The result of the pre-entry test (PET) was announced on September 24 along with the revised admission schedule. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SCERT, Assam.

