SRMJEEE 2021 for Phase 2 preponed, check new exam dates here

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST has preponed the SRMJEE Exam 2021 for Phase 2. The SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination 2021 has been preponed and will be conducted on June 29 and 30, 2021. The examination dates and details can check by appearing candidates on the official site of SRMIST on applications.srmist.edu.in.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 25 and 26, 2021. Candidates who still have not registered for the examination can do it through the official site till June 20, 2021. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Check Notice here

SRMJEEE 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official website of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.

• Click on the "SRMJEEE 2021 Apply Online" link.

• Login with the credentials and fill in the application form.

• Upload the specified documents.

• Pay the application fees.

• Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online application is for admission to B.Tech programs offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh. The application fee is ₹1100/- which is non refundable.