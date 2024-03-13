Study abroad: Macquarie University announces scholarships up to AUD 40,000 to students from India & Sri Lanka

The Macquarie University, Sydney has announced an annual scholarship worth AUD 10,000 for all eligible students from India and Sri Lanka commencing their studies in 2024-25 onwards. The Macquarie University, Sydney has announced an annual scholarship worth AUD 10,000 for all eligible students from India and Sri Lanka. (Representative Image)

A release issued by the University stated that the scholarship will be disbursed as an annual scholarship towards tuition fees covering all coursework degree programs taught at the campus.

In other words, a student enrolling in a 4-year undergraduate degree would receive up to AUD 40,000 over 4 years off their total tuition fees.

Candidates can submit applications all year round, and they will be automatically assessed for this scholarship.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant must be a full-time international student pursuing an undergraduate or postgraduate degree on campus and fulfill the minimum requirements which include:

Be a citizen of India and Sri Lanka

Hold a full offer from Macquarie University

Accept the offer letter and pay the commencement fee by the acceptance due date mentioned on the offer letter.

The areas of study at Macquarie University:

Banking & Finance (Fintech, Environmental Finance, Financial Management)

Data Science

IT (IoT, AI, Information Systems, Networking, Cyber Security)

Engineering (Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Renewable energy, Civil, Construction, Software)

Business Analytics

Management

Medicine

Arts

Media and Communications

(For more information, visit the official website mq.edu.au)

