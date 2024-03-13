AP TET 2024 final answer key today on aptet.apcfss.in

AP TET 2024 Answer Key: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will issue final answer keys of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or APTET 2024 today, March 13. Candidates can download the APTET February 2024 answer key from aptet.apcfss.in, once it is released. Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key releasing today(Shutterstock)

The state-level teacher eligibility test in Andhra Pradesh was held from March 27 to 9. Provisional answer keys and question papers, along with candidates' responses, have been released up to March 6 exams.

Per the schedule available on the website of APTAET, results will be announced on March 14.

How to check APTET 2024 final answer key?

Go to aptet.apcfss.in.

On the home page, open the final answer key download link.

Enter your login details.

Check and download the answer key.

For any help, candidates can call 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387 or 8125046997 between 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 5.00 PM on all working days.

The APTET exam was conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

It is one of the essential qualifications for appointment as a teacher in any school (both government and private) in Andhra Pradesh.